Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls For A Pride Month Campaign Video

It's time for the Spice Girls reunion! Victoria Beckham has decided to help the LGBTQ+ to fight homelessness by designing T-shirts. She has also enlisted her former girl group Spice Girls – Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell to help. A campaign video has been posted on the official Instagram handle of Spice Girls where the members are seen posing in Beckham’s 2021 Pride collection.

The video is a slideshow with all the five members of the Spice Girls donning t-shirts with the graphic “Proud and wannabe your lover”. The white tees had rainbow text, except for the word "wannabe," which was in black bold print. The caption of the video read, “Happy #Pride month! The @victoriabeckham x Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ Pride 2021 t-shirt is available online. 100 per cent of the proceeds from its sale will go to the brilliant @aktcharity to continue funding the wonderful work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community.” The caption also has hashtags #FriendshipNeverEnds #Pride2021.

Victoria Beckham shared the video on her Instagram account with a note on what Pride Month means to her. She wrote, “Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I’m so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year.” She also sent in wishes for Pride Month from the Spice Girls.

Victoria Beckham also made her family wear her t-shirts. She posted pictures of her husband David Beckham and her kids donning the Wannabe Pride t-shirts. She posted the pictures with the caption, "The Beckhams. PROUD AND WANNABE YOUR LOVER". She also wrote, "Love You #HarperSeven". Check out Victoria Beckham's photos.

Victoria Beckham shares Spice Girls' photo on World Ocean Day

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram handle on June 8, to share a picture with the 'Baywatch moment' of Spice Girls on the beach. In the picture, the Spice Girl's member Melanie Brown who was known as Scary Spice in the group, Melanie Chisholm who was known as Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton as Baby Spice, and Geri Halliwell as Ginger Spice were seen along with Beckham aka Posh Spice. They were wearing red swimsuits, the popular Baywatch costume, from a 1996 photoshoot. Reminiscing the memories with her girl group, Beckham wrote in the caption, "Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories by the ocean 🌊 but this spicy Baywatch moment is one of my favourites @emmaleebunton @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic @officialmelb".

Image: Spice Girls Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.