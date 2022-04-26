Video From DaBaby's 2018 Fatal Shooting Surfaces; Contradicts His Self-defence Claim?

There is a new development in the 2018 incident involving DaBaby that led to the death of a 19-year-old man. The rapper was accused of killing the teenager and had claimed that he had shot the person out of self-defence, claiming that the deceased and another person threatened him and intended to attack his family.

The case was subsequently dismissed, though DaBaby aka Jonathan Kirk, was convicted of a misdemeanor of carrying a concealed gun and he was handed out a suspended sentence and 12 months of probation.

However, the video of the incident has emerged, and it seemed to suggest that the artiste seemed to be the initial aggressor, apparently contradicting the self-defence claim made by the rapper.

New video of Dababy shooting incident contradicts self-defence claim?

Rolling Stone has obtained footage from the incident that had taken place on November 5, 2018, at a Walmart in Charlotte, North Carolina. A person named Jaylin Craig had been killed in the brawl after being shot in the abdomen, while a person with him, Henry Douglas suffered injuries to his eyesocket and forehead.

In the video, one could see Henry Douglas talking to DaBaby after which the latter charges at the former, and they get into a scuffle. Jaylin and two more persons then come close to the brawling duo.

The angle then changes and DaBaby seemed to be pushed to the ground. He gets up, takes his gun out and could have either just pointed the weapon at someone or also pointed and fired it, as per the visuals.

The Blame it on Baby artiste had claimed that two men with weapons had threatened him when he was with his family including his then 1-year-old daughter and her mother. He claimed that the men threatened him and that his family could have been 'hit.'

The family of Craig has alleged that the key witness did not appear for the trial and that the aforementioned video was not shown in court, factors that led to the case being dismissed in March 2019.

The deceased's family stated that the incident was 'swept under the rug'. She also claimed that DaBaby attacked them over the duo recognising him at the mall.