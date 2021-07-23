Video Of BTS Members Relishing Indian Dishes Naan And Paneer On Bon Voyage Set Goes Viral

A video that was initially shared in 2019 featuring Korean pop band BTS AKA Bangtan Boy while enjoying the famous Indian dish- Paneer and Naan, went viral on several social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video was shot in New Zealand when they were shooting for their famous TV series- Bon Voyage season 4. In the behind-the-scenes video, it seemed that the two of the BTS members- Jimin and Jungkook were eating Paneer and Naan during the New Zealand voyage.

Watch: Video of BTS members eating naan goes viral

Hobi eating naan and curry

Jimin eating paneer..

My desi heart be like: Itni khushi.. Itni khushi.. 😆 pic.twitter.com/VxIw6QE4m3 — ᴍɪɴꜱᴜɢenius🌠 (@Manalsa19) November 21, 2019

However, the BTS members seemed confused about identifying the names of the Indian food items, South Asian fans were quick to guess that it was Panner and Naan. Another video that was uploaded by Muskan, a fan page of BTS on Twitter, with the caption: "Jimin and Jungkook eating paneer. This is too much to handle at one time Indian ARMYs are way too happy now" 'has garnered more than one thousand views and over 500 retweets. One of his fans wrote, "Remember Jimin said he was working on something,? I am so curious to see what that is." "Hobi eating naan and curry Jimin eating paneer.. My desi heart be like: Itni khushi.. Itni khushi," wrote the another user.

BTS Army is curious to see their stars enjoying Indian cuisine

Jimin and Jungkook eating paneer.

This is too much to handle at one time😂💜

Indian ARMYs are way too happy now@BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/7vk9GoeCIC — Muskan⁷ (@littleshy_Tae) November 21, 2019

In another clip, J-Hope can be seen eating a piece of the naan with a fork. However, soon he kept the fork aside and started enjoying with his hands. He tore the Naan into pieces and then dipped it in a dish of curry before savouring it. As the video proceeds, Jimin can be seen discussing with Jungkook about the cuisine made of milk. "The tofu tastes like milk," Jimin told Jungkook in the video. "What?" However, Jungkook reacted in doubt. "Do you want to try?" Jimin proposed and continued, "I think it's tofu but it's tastes like milk." Although the Bulletproof Boy Scouts (BTS) could not guess the recipe, BTS fans were swift to identify the food items as Paneer and Naan.

Although a band of seven-member comprising South Korean boys (BTS) never touch down India, they have always expressed gratitude to their fans. In an interaction with NDTV, they assured Indian fans that they will organise an event in India. Addressing their Indian fans, Jin said, "We hope that the circumstances get normal soon. Be safe wherever you are. Hope our music giving some strength to fight in this deadly pandemic." Recently, K-pop band BTS has registered another record by reaching Billions Club on Spotify. The group has recently launched singles BTS' Butter and 'Permission to Dance' that also rocked the hearts of their fans.

(Image Credit: @Manalsa19/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.