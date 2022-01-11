Viral Video On 'How To Make Badshah Song In 2 Minutes' Gets Hilarious Response From Rapper

Rapper Badshah couldn't control his laughter after seeing the video shared by a Twitter user and musician Anshuman Sharma. The video began with a tutorial on how to compose Badshah's song in eight steps and two minutes. Fans also shared some hilarious reactions to the post.

Anshuman Sharma cracks Badshah's music-composition technique

In the video, Anshuman explained the steps on 'How To sound like Badshah in two minutes?' He said that the first step requires a person to decide on the intensity of a party. In the second step, a person needs to think about a girl he wants to party with and write about her. Meanwhile, in step three, he asked to play some chords, whereas step four should include some quirky music. In step five, he asked to add a synth base and in the next step, he spoke about the vocals. Anshuman said that here a person will need to sing like 'you wanna get into a club but you're scared of your parents too.'

How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/MtpILEwgvi — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) January 10, 2022

In the seventh step, the Twitter user said that a person will require a brass beat and get some inspiration from DJ Snake songs. He further added that if all these are put together, it will constitute a Badshah song.

Badshah reposts Anshuman's video

Badshah reposted the same video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I swear he almost cracked it." The video has garnered over 18.6K likes and 1,672 retweets so far. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "New song is ready bas its your boy badshah aap add kar do", another fan wrote, "Won’t be surprised if this will be your next song in collab with him." A Twitter user wrote, "Why do I feel it's your next song and you've collaborated with Anshuman for it?"

I swear he almost cracked it 🙈😂 https://t.co/ffJdXH9tU7 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) January 10, 2022

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Badshah, is popular for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs. He started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. In 2012, he released his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull with garnered immense appreciation from his fans and followers. Later, this song was adopted into the 2016 Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons. The rapper's latest release was Slow Slow, which features Seerat Kapoor, Abhishek Singh alongside himself. The music of the Slow Slow song has been crooned by Badshah, and the lyrics were penned by Mellow D.

