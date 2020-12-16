Vishal Aditya Singh And Madhurima Tuli To Be Seen In The Romantic Music Video 'Khwabeeda'

On December 16, 2020, Madhurima Tuli took to her Instagram handle and shared a teaser of her upcoming music video with Vishal Aditya Singh titled Khwabeeda. In the teaser, the duo can be seen hugging each other. In the short clip, Vishal can be seen placing a small peck on Madhurima’s forehead. Madhurima will be seen playing Meera and Vishal will be playing Rudra.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's love music video will be out soon

Madhurima wore yellow coloured salwar kameez while Vishal looked dapper in a black coloured kurta. She wore subtle make-up and a beautiful pair of long earrings. Along with the teaser, Madhurima penned the details about her upcoming single. Her caption read, “Witness the magical love story of Meera and Rudra in the most captivating song of the year. ‘#Khwabeeda’ Stay Tuned”.

The teaser of the upcoming music video received a huge reaction from her fans. The duo’s fans showed their excitement in the comments section. Monalisa and Renee Dhyani dropped heart-eyed face emoticons and wished the duo luck.

A fan commented, “This is happening” with several heart-eyed face emoticons and a crying face. Another fan wrote, “I can’t express my happiness in words” with several crying face emoticons. A user commented, “This is what we waited for” with a heart-eyed face and a crying face emoticon. Another one simply wished the duo, “Best of luck” with a red rose in the comment.

Television actor Vishal also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and penned the details of the video. The upcoming love story music video is directed by Shrikant Tuli and is produced by Swati Sinha and Rewati Raman. Khwabeeda is presented by SVMT Music.

Madhurima met Vishal on the sets of her show Chandrakanta in the year 2017. The duo later started dating and parted their ways the following year. They also appeared on various reality shows such as Nach Baliye 9. Madhurima is popular for her roles in Kasturi, Kumkum Bhagya, Shree, Qayamat Ki Raat, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and many more. She has also appeared in a Sony Liv’s web series named Avrodh: The Siege Within. Moreover, she has also been featured in Bollywood movies such as Cigarette Ki Tarah, Baby, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Naam Shabana and a short film Pasta.

Image Source: Madhurima Tuli Instagram

