Vishal Dadlani Pens Emotional Eulogy For Late Father, Says 'He Now Walks With Me Forever'

Vishal Dadlani recently took to his social media account and broke the sad news of his father's demise to his fans and followers. The singer has now shared that he, along with his mother, sister and nieces completed Moti Dadlani's last rights. As he penned down a eulogy for his father, he wrote, "He now walks with me forever".

Vishal Dadlani pens down eulogy for late father

The singer took to social media and shared a picture of his father, Moti Dadlani petting a dog with a smile on his face. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that he and his family had completed his father's last rights as he penned down an emotional eulogy. He also said that he hopes to 'prove worthy of him' and called him the 'most loving man' he has known. His caption read, "My Mother, Sister, nieces and I cremated my Father today. He now walks with me forever, as this ache in my chest. Not a day will pass without my saying "Love you, Dad." and hearing his voice reply "Love you, betu." I'll never be with him again, but I'll never be without him either. Just hoping I can prove worthy of him. He really was the sweetest, kindest, humblest, hardest-working and most loving man. (Shri Moti Dadlani, 12 May 1942 - 8 Jan 2022.)"

Dadlani is popularly known in the world of music, and his fans and followers condoned the loss of his father in the comments section of the post. On January 8, 2022, that singer announced that his 'best friend' was no more. Vishal mentioned that his father had been in the ICU for about three or four days before his death. The singer also recently tested positive for COVID and mentioned it was 'really not fair' that he could not hold his mother during her 'most difficult time'. He mentioned he did not know how to live in a world without his dad and that he was 'completely lost'. His caption read. "Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost."

Image: Instagram/@vishaldadlani