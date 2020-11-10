Vishal Dadlani Reposts Picture Of Huge Crowd At NCR Amid COVID-19, Quips 'This Is Madness'

Reacting to a picture posted by news agency ANI showing a huge crowd gathered at Sadar Bazaar area in Delhi NCR during the pandemic, Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter and raised concern over COVID-19 cases increasing exponentially in the Union Territory. Delhi has recorded more than seven thousand COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours alone, a surge which has been witnessed in the national capital for the past one week.

Vishal Dadlani comments on social distancing in Delhi NCR

Retweeting the post, Vishal Dadlani wrote 'This is madness'. He further added a few emoticons, one with a facepalm and the other with eyebrows raised, evidently expressing his concern over Delhi residents not following COVID-19 protocols.

Vishal Dadlani's Twitter

Netizens react to Vishal Dadlani's Twitter

The tweet shared by Vishal Dadlani went viral on social media. The post got flooded with numerous reactions from fans and other netizens online. A number of people remarked how people are being so casual about social distancing during the pandemic.

Numerous other people commented on the post and wrote about the increasing cases of COVID 19 in the National Capital Region and Delhi. A lot of people questioned the governments and asked why weren’t the rules being implemented to avoid health hazards in these dark times. Check out some of the tweets below.

Who is the CM of National Capital? You should know better. — Maulik Patel (@Patel5590) November 10, 2020

Why talk about Delhi ?? Go to Mumbra, bhendi Bazaar, Byculla and see the madness live in front of you on a Friday — J F Mohan (@JFMohan1) November 10, 2020

Ur CM can only put advertisement nothing more covid at alarming rate / gas chamber , why he not solved issue with PB Govt , just blaming will not work — CKK (@CKKhanna_ck) November 10, 2020

Netizens react to increasing corona cases in India

Even though there were numerous people agreed with Vishal Dadlani’s reaction to the increasing number of cases in Delhi NCR and people not following social distancing, there were many who had a different opinion. Several people commented that people need to go to work which results in the formation of these large crowds. Several other people also commented about how people are selective about commenting on these cases.

People have no option. Kaam karte karte maro ya bhukh se maro — RAJ (@Honestpoltics) November 10, 2020

A lot of other people also commented and asked people to be safe during the pandemic. Several other people wished the pandemic get over soon. Check out some of the comments below.

Nuts, COVID-19 is spreading like wild flre.Second wave is deadly. Be safe, mask and social distancing 🙏🙏🙏 — Rohit Parekh (@rohitparekh6) November 10, 2020

Covid does not get detected within 24hrs of a gathering — Niv Biswas (@Bisn_2020) November 10, 2020

With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,91,731. With 448 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,059 Total active cases are 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

Image credits: Vishal Dadlani Instagram and ANI

