COVID-19 cases have been increasing at a rapid pace in the country with the government imposing strict restrictions to curb the spread. As Coronovirus has grappled the world, people are trying to beat the virus by following all the COVID norms but have still fallen prey to it. The recent Bollywood star to contract the virus is singer Vishal Dadlani. The actor shared a picture of his test and informed that despite taking precautions, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The singer in a note on Instagram mentioned that except for the shooting locations where every COVID protocol is followed, the actor has not met anyone without a mask. He also mentioned that he had not touched anyone without sanitizing his hand and is perplexed as to how did he contract the virus.

Vishal Dadlani tests COVID-19 positive

Vishal, who is known for his amazing songs, revealed that he has mild symptoms and has quarantined himself under the supervision of his doctors. Sharing the COVID-19 test picture, he wrote, “He is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful.”

His friends from the industry like Sophie Choudry, Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover, Vaani Kapoor, and more sent their wishes to the singer while praying for his good health. As COVID-19 cases are sharply rising in the country, many from the film industry have also caught the virus. On Thursday, Telugu cinema superstars Mahesh Babu and Lakshmi Manchu shared their diagnoses.

COVID-19 tally in India

India, in the last 24 hours reported another spike in fresh cases with 1,17,100 new cases of Coronavirus. The active caseload in the country rose to 3,71,363. A total of 30,836 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours which has increased the total recoveries figure to 3,43,71,845. Meanwhile, the new variant - Omicron tally rose to 3,007 in the latest update, as per the Health Minister. The death toll rose to 302 in the latest update. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the highest number of Omicron cases with 876 and 465 infections respectively.

IMAGE: Instagram/vVishalDadlani/Pixabay