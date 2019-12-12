The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vishal Dadlani's Super Hit Songs That Released In 2019; Listen To All Tracks Here

Music

Vishal Dadlani is one of the best superhit playback singers and a lyricist of Bollywood. Here are some his super hit songs which released this year in 2019

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
vishal dadlani

Vishal Dadlani is one of the best superhit playback singers of Bollywood. He has been a part of the music industry for over 10 years and has lent his voice to more than 50 songs. Vishal Dadlani is also a lyricist and has penned down the lyrics to many famous songs. Let’s have a look at some of his famous songs of 2019

Read Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani Reveals Names Of Special Guests In Upcoming Episode

Vishal Dadlani’s famous songs of 2019.

-

From the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise, the movie Housefull 4 released recently. One of the most famous songs of the movie, Housefull 4 was Bala- Shaitan Ka Sala. The song had an iconic step and the #balachallenge got pretty famous on the internet. The energetic voice behind this song was Vishal Dadlani’s.

Read Fan Posts Pic Of Vishal Dadlani & Kapil Sharma Wearing The Same Sweatshirt; Singer Replies

The Jawaani Song

Karan Johar’s star-studded movie Student Of The Year 2  did not do well at the box office but, the songs of this were a hit. A remake of the original song, The Jawaani Song was sung by Vishal and Shekhar. This groovy mix soon became a hit soon after its release.  

Womaniya

Read Vishal Dadlani Reacts After Devendra Fadnavis Resigns From The CM Post

A biopic on the Shooter Dadi’s of India, Saand Ki Ankh was a blockbuster at the box office. The song Womaniya in which actors, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are seen shaking a leg was another best song of Vishal Dadlani.

Paisa

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 was another blockbuster film of the year 2019. A party mix, the song Paisa was another hit song of Vishal Dadlani, which crossed a million views on Youtube itself. Hrithik Roshan is seen in a bar enjoying the dance and the drinks.

Read Vishal Dadlani: Best Songs By The Singer-composer In Bollywood

Zinda

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Bharat released earlier this year. Vishal Dadlani lent his voice to this song Zinda which was also a motivating song. Bharat did not do so well at the box office.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST