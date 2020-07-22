Exclusive: Vishal Mishra Speaks About Remix Trend, Says ‘I Am Not Creative While Doing It’

Singer Vishal Mishra has managed to entice his fans with his latest heartbreak song Kitthe. The track is touted to be a soul-stirring number and features the infectious chemistry of real-life couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta. The singer recently got candid with Republicworld in an exclusive interview wherein he spoke about ongoing remix trends in the music industry which has often received mixed reactions from the listeners.

Vishal went on to break his silence on the ongoing remix trend in the music industry. Here is what the singer had to say.

Vishal Mishra on remixes

I always say that I’m not skillful enough to do a remix. It requires a lot of talent and skill and I do not have it. I tried doing it once with a song called Raafta Raafta and it was a successful attempt. But I decided not to do it again because it took many days and I do not get any kind of thought-process or creativity while doing it. People have been loving whatever I have done so far so I’m going to stick to that. Kudos to people who do it but I do not have the talent to do it.

The ongoing lockdown has also seen many budding singers and artists showcasing their talent online. This has also led to these emerging singers getting a profound recognition and love from the music lovers. The Kaise Hua singer also revealed on his advice to these artists.

Vishal Mishra on his advise to budding artists

Even I’m an upcoming budding musician and I would love to feel that way. I would like to advise everybody that there is no substitute to hard work and talent. Even though the luck factor and meeting the right people matters a lot but if you are really talented, it can be stayed hidden for long. I would just advise them to follow their talent and the divine voice. It is all about standing out and staying true to your soul.

