Vishal Mishra Recovers From COVID-19; Says, 'Just Stay Mentally Strong And Positive'

Music composer and singer Vishal Mishra had recently tested positive for COVID-19. On October 1, 2020, he shared the news that he received his COVID-19 reports and they have finally turned out to be negative. He shared his experience on social media and thanked the people who have been with him through this phase.
Vishal Mishra recently took to his Instagram account to share a good piece of news. He informed his fans that he took another COVID-19 test recently and the results are negative. He has recovered from the illness and shared how he fought the battle with his team and the doctors. He wrote a long motivating caption.
So the last few weeks have been difficult for me along with my team & I would like to tell you that finally the Covid Report Is “ Negative “. This post is to let everyone know that this or any battle can be fought and won , so those who are fighting with Covid , Just stay mentally strong and positive, This too shall pass. And everyone else , please take all the safety 🙏🏽, this thing is for REAL .. Would like to thank the doctors who have worked with me & all other patients across the country day in day out to beat this virus . I Salute You All🙌🏼 Can’t wait to get back to work and start releasing music that I have made for you all ⚡️🎵 Love and health to everyone. Muskurayega India :)❤️
While informing the good news he also wrote that fighting any battle is possible, including the one that includes coronavirus. He advised the people infected by the virus to stay mentally strong throughout the process and remain positive. He also wrote, "This too shall pass. And everyone else, please take all the safety, this thing is for REAL." He further thanked all the doctors for helping him recover. He saluted all the patients in the country who are currently fighting the illness. He concluded by saying that he cannot wait to get back to work and release the new music he created for his fans.
Vishal Mishra often shares his work on Instagram. Vishal Mishra's Instagram is filled with his work and a few videos of him singing his own songs. He is popularly known for his song from Kabir Singh, Kaise Hua, and Veere from Veere Di Wedding. He has also released a lot of singles over the years. He recently released his song Humko Tum Mil Gaye that stars actors Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the music video. His songs Toot Jayein, Kithe, Aaj Bhi, and Muskurayega India were loved by the audience. Muskurayega India was an initiative taken by him and few other celebrities from Bollywood to create a motivational song amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
