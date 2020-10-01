Vishal Mishra Recovers From COVID-19; Says, 'Just Stay Mentally Strong And Positive'

Music composer and singer Vishal Mishra had recently tested positive for COVID-19. On October 1, 2020, he shared the news that he received his COVID-19 reports and they have finally turned out to be negative. He shared his experience on social media and thanked the people who have been with him through this phase.

Also Read | Shaan's Melodious Bollywood Songs from 2010 To 2020 To Celebrate His 48th Birthday

Vishal Mishra's COVID-19 test turns out negative

Vishal Mishra recently took to his Instagram account to share a good piece of news. He informed his fans that he took another COVID-19 test recently and the results are negative. He has recovered from the illness and shared how he fought the battle with his team and the doctors. He wrote a long motivating caption.

Also Read | Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Is A Heart-warming Tale Of Fidelity

While informing the good news he also wrote that fighting any battle is possible, including the one that includes coronavirus. He advised the people infected by the virus to stay mentally strong throughout the process and remain positive. He also wrote, "This too shall pass. And everyone else, please take all the safety, this thing is for REAL." He further thanked all the doctors for helping him recover. He saluted all the patients in the country who are currently fighting the illness. He concluded by saying that he cannot wait to get back to work and release the new music he created for his fans.

Also Read | Exclusive: Vishal Mishra Speaks About Remix Trend, Says ‘I Am Not Creative While Doing It’

Vishal Mishra on the work front

Vishal Mishra often shares his work on Instagram. Vishal Mishra's Instagram is filled with his work and a few videos of him singing his own songs. He is popularly known for his song from Kabir Singh, Kaise Hua, and Veere from Veere Di Wedding. He has also released a lot of singles over the years. He recently released his song Humko Tum Mil Gaye that stars actors Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the music video. His songs Toot Jayein, Kithe, Aaj Bhi, and Muskurayega India were loved by the audience. Muskurayega India was an initiative taken by him and few other celebrities from Bollywood to create a motivational song amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read |Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar Give Sneak-peek Into 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Song, Fans Pour Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.