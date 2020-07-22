Exclusive: Vishal Mishra Wishes To Collaborate With The Legendary John Mayer

Singer Vishal Mishra is currently receiving immense love for his latest track Kitthe. The track is touted to be a melodious heartbreak number and features real-life couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta. The singer recently got candid with Republicworld in an exclusive interview wherein he spoke on the influence of the Punjabi music in Bollywood.

It is actually about the way they write their songs in the Punjabi music industry. It is very much colloquial and coherent with the society. The language is very interesting and people tend to connect to it. But I would not say that it is only the Punjabi songs which are working. You take any Hindi songs like Aaj Bhi, Kaise Hua, Genda Phool, Filhaal which are also working quite well.

Vishal Mishra on 'no language barriers' for music

I think it is great that there are no language barriers now. I do not believe in music having any kind of a language barrier. Even if it is a Tamil song like Bottabomma which is an Allu Arjun song, not everyone understands the lyrics of it but still, it has managed to strike a chord with the listeners. Gradually music is crossing all the language barriers and I’m very glad about that. If there is somebody sitting in a small village in Punjab who makes a good song, it will be accessible by the whole country. In the future, I would like to do more amount of good work and would like to collaborate with many talented artists and musicians. I would especially love to do a collaboration with John Mayer.

Vishal Mishra on the song Kitthe

It is very gratifying as an artist that the audience is loving what you are creating. The audience has been extremely kind to me and it has been a surreal feeling. Kitthe is very special because this is the first time that I have crooned a track from a female perspective. I have never done something like this before and this was also my main inspiration behind the song. The song helped me to convey the fact that how does a female fall in love and this entire perspective was itself extremely exciting.

