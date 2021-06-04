VIXX's Ravi Issues Apology As His New Track 'Red Velvet' Gets Slammed For Obscene Lyrics

VIXX's Ravi made a comeback after a year with the EP Roses on June 3, 2021. Soon after the EP was released the rapper came under fire for allegedly sexual lyrics in one of the songs from it. The song in question is titled Red Velvet. Red Velvet is also one of the most popular girl groups in the K-Pop industry. Fans of the singer pointed out that lyrics in the said song are allegedly sexual in nature and also mentions two of the girl group's songs. He has now issued an apology for the same.

VIXX's Ravi issues an apology to the fans

Fans of the girl group pointed out the lyrics of the song that mention two of Red Velvet's hits titled Russian Roulette and Dumb Dumb Dumb. The song begins with the lyrics, "I take a bite out of a red velvet / ‘Cause I know you love me" which seem like a song about the dessert and not the girl group. But soon, things take a turn when some lyrics in Korean include two of the group's members' names. The members are not directly mentioned in the song, but the Korean words used in the lyrics ring a bell with their names Sooyoung (Joy's real name) and Yeri.

The rapper issued an apology to the fans and the group via his label's Twitter account. According to the translations by Koreaboo, the rapper said in his statement that he personally made a phone call to SM Entertainment (Red Velvet's company) to apologise to the group. Ravi is also in charge of the label GROOVL1N, and said that he will reflect on the matter as an individual and also an in charge of the label. He apologised to his fans and to the fans of the group for not thinking well while writing the lyrics. He also said that he takes responsibility for the song and will take it down from all the streaming sites.

In his earlier interview with Sports Today, he said that his song is about the red velvet cake and not the group in any sense. He further admitted to adding the lyrics "dumb dumb dumb" because it will be fun since the name "red velvet" refers to the group anyway.

