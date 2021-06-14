VMAs 2021: Barclays Center In NY Chosen As Venue First Time Post-Labor Day Since 2012

The Video Music Awards are conducted by MTV to honour and acknowledge the best in the music video medium. This award show first premiered 36 years ago in 1984 and has gone on to become one of the most coveted award trophies today. Last year, the VMAs were conducted virtually at various locations in New York. The venue for the VMAs 2021 had not been disclosed till now but now it has been announced that they will be conducted at the Barclays Center in New York.

VMAs 2021 to be conducted at the Barclays Center

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Barclays Center was supposed to be the venue for last year’s ceremony as well. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team decided to shoot it across various locations in New York. The timing is very special this time for MTV to book the Barclays Center as it is the first time they are organising the Video Music Awards there since 2012. The trophy of this award consists of an astronaut who is standing on the moon, holding a flag with the words MTV written on it.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021

The show will air on September 12, 2021, the first-time post the Labor Day celebration since 2012. The team behind the award show is working closely with the officials to work out a way to bring the show safely to the people. MTV Video Music Awards 2021 is going to air live in 175 countries. The show’s team has also joined hands with 9/11 Day, a non-profit organisation that heads the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance activities. These social activities start a week before the VMAs. People are encouraged to join these gatherings and participate in the activities to honour the families of those who were deeply affected because of the attack.

Last month, the MTV Movie and TV Awards were conducted. It was the 29th edition of the awards and Leslie Jones had hosted them. It was conducted at the Hollywood Palladium. To All the Boys: Always and Forever, WandaVision, Chadwick Boseman, Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Kathryn Hahn, Victoria Pedretti and Regé-Jean Page were some of the winners at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

