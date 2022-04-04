Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual appearance during the 64th Grammy Awards was a heart-touching moment for everyone present. The President who has been battling for over a month with the Russian invasion in Ukraine has been outspoken in gathering international support for his country since it has been invaded by Russian military forces in February.

In a pre-recorded video, Zelenskyy called out for support and also spoke about the deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people. He tied that to the music industry's biggest night by saying, "The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence."

President Zelenskyy addresses Grammys in pre-recorded tape

Through the video, the President explained the ground-level situation of the war-hit nation and how Ukraine is grappling with the crisis. "What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskyy in his Grammy message aired ahead of a performance by American singer John Legend and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

The President further told the music industry that in the war-hit country “our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos” and "sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them." The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill in today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, and support us in any way you can, but not be silent. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy said.

Following Zelenskyy’s goosebump speech at the Grammy Awards, singer john Legend took the center stage and extended his support to Ukraine through his new song Free. He was also joined by Mika Newton, whose sister is serving in the Ukrainian army, and Lyuba Yakimchuk, a poet from Donbas who fled Ukraine just days ago. John Legend’s soul-stirring voice with Mika just left the spectators emotional and filled with the spirit of empathy.

IMAGE: AP