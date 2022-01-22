Watch BTS' Jin Teasing His Fellow Bandmate Jungkook In This Hilarious BANGTAN BOMB

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the largest fanbases across the world. The band consists of seven members who are currently breaking several records. Despite being on a break, the band is still continuing to amaze their fans with some behind-the-scenes videos. In the latest BANGTAN BOMB shared by BANGTAN TV, BTS' members Jin and Jungkook could be seen teasing each other. The two members also received a lot of love from their ARMY.

The new BANGTAN BOMB video began with Jin and Jungkook trying to operate a camera. The video was from the band's 2021 photoshoot. While Jin wore a pair of pink coloured sweatshirts and pants, Jungkook donned a blue one. The video began with Jin trying to operate a camera. As he could not take pictures with it, he said, "The camera must not recognise me. Why isn't it taking anything?" Meanwhile, Jungkook focused on shooting Jin and kept zooming on his face. Jin soon got upset as he failed to click pictures with the camera and said, "Why is it discriminating against me?"

Seeing Jin struggling with the camera, Jungkook hands over his recording camera to a crew member and goes to Jin. As he sits down, Jin warns him and says, "I'm telling you, it doesn't work." As Jungkook was able to click some pictures, Jin stick his face into the camera. Jungkook, who turned photographer, could not help but laugh seeing Jin's goofy photos. Jin then asks Jungkook to hurry with the shoot. BTS ARMY was thrilled to watch members tease each other as they widely reacted to the video. They then playfully hit each other. Watch the BANGTAN BOMB here.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band is currently on a short break. They went on a break soon after their four-show concert in LA, USA. While they are away from making music, they are still continuing to entertain their fans. They are currently unveiling their artist-made collections one by one. The band's collection is available on Weverse shop. Indian fans can also buy the merchandise through the platform by paying via any international method.

