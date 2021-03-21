Watch Jass Manak Sport An E-bike In His New Song 'Saiyaan' In Goa

Indian singer Jass Manak was recently seen sporting an e-bike in his new song Saiyaan. The Punjabi singer took to his Instagram to share a reel video in which he was riding an e-bike in Goa. The 22-year-old was on a vacation with his friends.

Watch Jass Manak's video on Instagram

Jass Manak is an Indian Punjabi songwriter and singer. The Yaara Tere Warga singer's songs have crossed millions of views on YouTube and have featured on the Global YouTube weekly chart. The Tera Mera Viah singer, who is often seen with his singer-friends, recently took a trip to Goa. Jass recently took to his Instagram to share a reel with his 6.8 followers. He was seen riding an e-bike amidst Goa in the video. The No Competition singer also did a stunning manoeuvre with the BLive e-bike. He was dressed in a black t-shirt with a backpack and wore a pair of sports shoes.

Jass Manak's video, which was already filled with comments, also received reactions from his friends. Indian music and film producer K V Dhillon reacted to Jass Manak's Instagram video and left some 'fire' emoticons on the video. K V Dhillon is known for his work in Punjabi music and is also the founder of Geet MP3 Music Label. Punjabi singer Jayy Randhawa, who made a small appearance in the video, also commented on the reel.

Fans who are always admiring Jass Manak's songs showered their love for the singer in the comment section of the post. The reel was filled with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons. Within a few hours, the reel garnered thousands of hits and comments.

Jass Manak's songs

Jass Manak's songs list includes Prada, Suit Punjabi, Lehanga, Rabb Wangu, Yes Or No, No Competition, Butterfly, Viah, Girlfriend, Yaara Tere Warga, Chehra Tera, Boss, Nain, Moonroof, Shopping, Tera Mera Viah, and Haseena. The singer's Lehenga song crossed one billion views on YouTube and was featured on the Global YouTube Weekly Chart and the UK Asian Music Chart. His latest song Saiyaan released on February 13, 2021, and featured Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Promo Image Source: Jass Manak's Instagram

