'Watermelon Sugar' Gets BRIT Nod, 1D Fans Are Proud Of Harry But Furious Over Louis' Snub

The Watermelon Sugar high did not last long for One Direction fans. Harry Styles has bagged a BRIT Awards nomination for his hit summer single, Watermelon Sugar. But while, One Direction fans are celebrating Harry’s nomination they are miffed about Louis Tomlinson receiving zero nomination for his debut album, Walls.

One Direction is considered to be one of the most successful bands in the music industry. Even though the band is on a hiatus, their fandom is still going strong and does not hold back from supporting the boys. One Direction member Harry Styles received a nomination at the 2021 BRIT Awards for his hit single, Watermelon Sugar.

Directioners were quick to celebrate Harry Styles’ nomination on social media. But soon they noticed that apart from Harry, none of the other One Direction boys bagged a single nomination. One Direction fans were especially angry over Louis Tomlinson’s album Walls receiving zero nominations. No wonder #Louisdeservedit began trending on Twitter in no time.

Many fans simultaneously celebrated Harry’s nomination and Louis Tomlinson’s snub on social media. Apart from #Louisdeservedit, fans also began trending #ProudofHarry. One Direction fans also did not hold back and even chose to shame the BRITs for their 2021 nominations. One fan even suggested cancelling the 2021 BRIT Awards altogether. Take a look at all of these reactions to Harry’s nomination and Louis’ snub below.

#ProudOfHarry #louisdeservedit I am sooo immensely proud of happy but the fact that Louis was not nominated breaks my heart pic.twitter.com/quzlYtYIGa — Zenaida (@Zenaida39673534) March 31, 2021

Apart from being miffed about Louis Tomlinson’s snub, many One Direction fans were quick to point neither Niall, Zayn, nor Liam got a nomination. Since all of their albums were quite successful in the UK. Hence fans were also quick to trend #Niallgotsnubbed. Take a look at all these tweets below.

a bit pissed louis,zayn,liam and niall didn’t get nominated for the brits like common don’t dare tell me Harry is the only british singer from 1D that you know #ProudOfHarry #louisdeservedit #niallgotsnubbed #ZAYNDESERVESBETTER #liamdeservedit — Maria (@solemarcelino) March 31, 2021

Niall Horan himself joined in on the fun. The Heartbreak Weather singer might have noticed these trends started by One Direction fans. He himself tweeted, “snubbed”. But soon he realized that Directioners might take his tweet too seriously and hence he quickly followed up his tweet with, “I’m jokinggggg”. Take a look at Niall Horan’s BRIT Awards tweets below.

Snubbed ðŸ‘ðŸ˜‚ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 31, 2021

I’m jokinggggg — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 31, 2021

