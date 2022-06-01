WB CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Singer KK At Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan; WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to singer KK, whose untimely demise sent shockwaves across the nation. The West Bengal CM was seen arriving at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata where tributes are being paid to the late singer. Banerjee paid her final respects to KK by laying a white wreath on his mortal remains.

A gun salute tribute was also carried out for KK. Earlier, the gun salute was expected to be held at the airport, but the CM informed that it will be given in Rabindra Sadan instead as the postmortem was still ongoing at that moment. "We have consulted with the family, they have a 5.15 PM flight so we will pay respect there," Banerjee had told reporters. Krishnakumar Kunnath who was known popularly as KK, passed away at 53 after performing in a live concert in Kolkata.

KK death: Overcrowding & Temperature top focus

Just hours ago, the forensic team was spotted leaving Hotel in Kolkata where singer KK was staying after inspection. Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma was also seen arriving at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was lodged.

As authorities investigate the incidents leading to his demise, a worker at the Kolkata venue, where KK's last concert was held, informed Republic Media Network that the crowd present at the site not only caused chaos and mayhem but also shattered two gates. The worker went on to reveal that the fire extinguisher outside the hall also reported leakage while the performance was happening. Owing to these conditions, the heat escalated, thereby causing the singer to come backstage multiple times to wipe off sweat. Overcrowding at the venue and temperatures are the top focus of the probe.

The Dil Ibaadat singer breathed his last after his concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha and was rushed to CMRI hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. An 'unnatural death' case has been filed in Kolkata, and a case has also been registered against the hotel management. The body of KK will reach Mumbai at 7.30 PM today. The last rites will be held in Versova, Mumbai tomorrow.