'We Are Professionals': Adhyayan Suman On Working With Ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra Again

Actor Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman is receiving rave reviews for his latest released music video Peg Daariya. In the music video, Adhyayan who is seen romancing his ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra, recently spoke about working with her in the future after going through a breakup last year. While speaking to SpotBoyE, Adhyayan said that he will be open to working with her again, after Peg Daariya.

Adhyayan Suman on working with his exes in future

Adhyayan who embarked on a parallel music career after his acting career could not soar heights spoke about keeping cordial relations with his exes and that he is open to working with them in future. The actor who was last seen in the web series Aashram further talked about the circle of life and said that people grace other's life and make an exit easily, and if they stay back then they have a motto to it. Explaining his flexibility when it comes to sharing screen space with her exes, the actor revealed that it is not just about Maera, tomorrow if he is offered work opposite any of her previous girlfriends and if he finds the project good enough then he will not think twice to give a nod for it.

Other than this, Adhyayan also shared that he feels the other person will also have mutual feelings and will also work with him because they all are professionals in their fields. At last, while concluding his thoughts, Adhyayan who has a positive approach towards his career said that if his breakup has not been on an ugly note, then there could be no problem in facing his exes in the future. Adhayan's girlfriend Maera had earlier taken to her Instagram stories and confirmed about parting ways with the actor. She has put up a collage of various media portals who wrote about the two stars living separately to which Maera wrote, " Yes we broke up." Rumoured to be dating for about two years, the couple only confirmed their relationship last year after the pandemic-induced lockdown ended