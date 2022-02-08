'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Song-writer 'overwhelmed And Grateful' As Number Tops Charts

Disney's latest hit film was an animated musical fantasy drama titled, Encanto, whose number We Don't Talk About Bruno has been topping charts ever since its release. The song surpassed Disney's 2013 Let It Go from Frozen on Billboard Top 100 chart and became the studio's highest-charting number since 1995.

The lyrics of We Don't Talk About Bruno were penned down by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has now taken to her Instagram account to thank fans for the love they showed towards the song.

We Don't Talk About Bruno most recently rose to first place on the Billboard Global 200 charts and Lin-Manuel Miranda was on cloud nine. She took to the micro-blogging site and shared a glimpse of the tweet she posted when she first completed writing the lyrics of the hit song. She mentioned that she had spent one week writing the song and called it 'complicated'. However, she mentioned she was now done with it and was grateful.

Sharing the picture of the tweet she thanked everyone for the love the song has been receiving as she mentioned she was 'overwhelmed and grateful'. Her tweet read, "Tweeted this the week I FINISHED WRITING We Don't Talk About Bruno. (Thanks to our amazing producer @yvettmf for remembering!) Still overwhelmed and grateful for all of you, all of you... -LMM (Sic)". She penned down the Tweet as she shared Billboard's tweet that every song from Encanto was in the Hot 100 list.

The foot-tapping number sees the Madrigal family singing and dancing about their estranged 'tio', Bruno. According to a report by Variety, the song is the only one written by a solo artist to have climbed to the Top 100 chart in the last four years. This is also the first time that the first song on the chart has a wide array of lead singers credited to it, as almost all the cast members crooned the number. The actors who lent their voices to the film include Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, María Cecilia Botero, Angie Cepeda, John Leguizamo, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guerrero and many others.

