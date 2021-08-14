'We Got A Long Way To Go': Lizzo On Plus-sized Black Women Being Treated Differently

Lizzo, one of the prolific singers in the entertainment industry, recently got candid about the realities of being in the public eye and stressed how plus-sized Black women were not getting the treatment they deserved in hospitals, from the doctors and at work. In an interaction with Apple Music, the singer talked about how she never had the luxury of hiding behind anything. During the conversation, she also mentioned her latest song, Rumors, in collaboration with Cardi B, and recalled her early days of songwriting.

Lizzo on her latest collaboration with Cardi B

During the interaction, She opened up about why she owned being plus-sized, and said, “I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point. This is the biggest insecurity. It's like, 'How dare a pop star be fat?' I had to own that." Stating further, she continued, “I feel like other people who were put on that pedestal, or who become pop stars, probably have other insecurities or have other flaws, but they can hide it behind a veneer of being sexy and being marketable.”

While recalling her songwriting days, she stated how she was in love with herself and added, “I was like, ‘You know what? I've never heard anyone say that in a song so I'm going to say it.’ And I did it just kind of off the cuff, silly, funny, but I didn't realize it would start this whole thing.”

Furthermore, Lizzo shed light on how the music had a large influence on the mainstream culture but the infrastructure hadn’t changed much. “There's still so many people who suffer from being marginalized, systemically. Meanwhile, there's a plus-sized Black girl at the GRAMMYs. But plus-size Black women are still not getting the treatment they deserve in hospitals and from doctors and at work, you know what I mean? We got a long way to go,” she pointed out.

As Lizzo teamed up with Cardi B for Rumors, she revealed how it was her first single and added that there was no one else for it other than Cardi B. Praising I Like It singer and revealing what she liked about her, Lizzo said, “Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right. Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar. She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women.”

IMAGE: LIZZO INSTAGRAM

