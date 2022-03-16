Last Updated:

'We Love The Kashmir Files': Team Of Amit Trivedi's 'Prem Prakaran' Pulls It From Cinemas

Team of Amit Trivedi's Gujarati film 'Prem Prakaran' pulled the movie from the theatres to extend their respect to film The Kashmir Files.

The film industry has witnessed instances of two films clashing at the box office, where the stars taking digs at each other, as well as one producer agreeing to shift one's release to avoid a clash. However, one film withdrawing itself from the theatres after releasing on the same day with another film, to support the latter, might be a first such gesture. This was witnessed with Gujarati film Prem Prakaran going off the screens to support the movie The Kashmir Files. 

The former gave a shoutout to the team of The Kashmir Files for showcasing the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The team shared that they would be releasing the film later. 

Amit Trivedi shares Gujarati film Prem Prakaran withdraws from theatres to support The Kashmir Files

Amit Trivedi is the composer of the movie Prem Prakaran and shared a post from the makers that they stood by the 'sentiments of every true Indian' and respected the 'agony for the Kashmiri Pandits.' Stating that they loved and supported the Kashmir Files, they gave a 'standing ovation' to the director Vivek Agnihotri, to share that they were withdrawing their 'most loved film with immediate effect.' 

They extended their gratitude to the audiences for the 'immense love and welcome' for their film, and added, 'we will be back in theatres soon.'

In the caption, the Dev.D star wrote that they were making way for The Kashmir Files so that audiences could enjoy the 'magic of cinema one at a time'. 

Netizens showered praises for their gesture and used words like 'huge respect' and 'salute.'

The Kashmir Files storms the box office

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has gone on to become a major success at the box office, having earned Rs 60 crore in the span of five days. This was aided by rare instances of a film earning more than the first weekend figures on the weekdays, where collections generally drop. 

