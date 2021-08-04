Weeekly's Latest Track 'Holiday Party' Out Now; Band Members Plan Whimsical Party In MV

South Korean girl band Weeekly has dropped their latest single Holiday Party along with its music video. The track is a cheerful and playful song that carries a fresh vibe. The group simultaneously released their fourth mini-album Play Game: Holiday along with other lead single Holiday Party on August 4.

The video starts off with a colourful room filled with astronomical objects, telescopes, planet related books, posters and more. The girls break out to perform a synchronized choreography showing off their dancing skills. The video is filled with colourful visuals as the band plans a whimsical party. The video has already garnered over 500k views on Youtube just 7 hours after its release.

Meanwhile, Play M Entertainment announced that member Jiyoon would temporarily be halting all activities due to recurring symptoms of anxiety. The agency also stated that Weeekly will be promoting their fourth mini-album Play Game: Holiday, which is due out on August 4, as a six-member group. The agency thanked fans for showing concern and assured fans that Jiyoon is taking the necessary treatment and will return to group activities post her full recovery.

More about Weeekly

Weeekly is a South Korean girl group launched by Play M Entertainment. The group is Play M Entertainment's second girl group in 10 years, after Apink. The group consists of seven members: Lee Soo-jin, Shin Ji Yoon, Monday, Park So Eun, Lee Jae Hee, Jihan and Zoa. The band made their debut in June 2020 with their debut EP, We Are. The music video for the EP's lead single Tag Me (@Me) was released simultaneously. The music video for Tag Me (@Me) went on to achieve 10 million views in its first 7 days, while the EP sold over 10,000 copies within its first 8 days. On September 28, the Korean Consumer Forum awarded Weeekly the "Female Rookie of the Year Award," using data from a poll of over 550,000 Koreans. The group released their second EP We Can on October 13, featuring the lead single Zig Zag. The song achieved 10 million views on YouTube within 4 days, beating their previous record.

Image: Weeekly's Instagram

