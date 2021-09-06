Weibo Bans BTS Fanpage With 1.1m Followers Amid China's Crackdown On Celebrity Culture

China's crackdown against celebrity fan culture has now reached South Korean boyband BTS. The country's social media platform 'Weibo' on Monday banned a BTS fan page over allegations of illegal funds. According to reports, the fansite centred around BTS member Jimin had allegedly raised funds illegally, days after photographs of a customized aeroplane funded by the fan club were posted online. The BTS fan page which has been banned from posting for 60 days, has over 1.1 million followers on Weibo.

China's entertainment industry has witnessed a major shakeup this year as Xi Jinping hopes to reintroduce 'nationalistic' culture under its 'Communist Revolution 2.0'. The reason behind the sudden throttle of celebrities and entertainment companies was evident through a recent statement by the Beijing Bureau of Radio, Film and Television which urged the industry to maintain and promote "core socialist values." The government has dubbed talent shows, and netizens' obsession with idols and actors as 'unhealthy fan culture'.

China's bans 'sissy men' from TV

Earlier this week, China banned men that it considers "effeminate" from appearing on state television to promote its "revolutionary culture" among the people of the country. Officials believe that Chinese pop stars are emulating 'skinny, makeup-wearing men', a prototype that has risen to popularity in South Korea and Japan. Beijing's crackdown against celebrities has witnessed the fall of top Chinese stars from rapper/actor and former EXO member Kris Wu to actor Zhang Zhehan and billionaire-actress Vicki Zhao whose references have been completely wiped from video streaming sites.

Even reality TV shows have not escaped the brunt. In May, China decided to crack the whip on 'iQiyi'- which has been touted as China's equivalent of Netflix. The app has been banned from hosting "idol competition" programs including its smash-hit 'Youth With You' in which trainees undergo a rigorous boot camp-like environment under mentors such as Blackpink's Lisa.