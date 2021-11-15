WEi's Kim Jun Seo Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Fellow Member Kim Yo Han's Diagnosis

Shortly after Boy band WEi's Kim Yo Han’s COVID-19 diagnosis, fellow member Kim Jun Seo has also tested positive for the virus. WEi’s agency OUI Entertainment recently released a statement confirming the news, noting that the other members of the band have entered self-quarantine with masks on. They further mentioned that the singer showed symptoms after being tested on November 14, while the diagnosis was confirmed today, November 15.

After Kim Yo-han was infected, other members of the band, namely Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kang Seok Hwa underwent PCR tests, whose results came out to be negative. OUI Entertainment explained that the members, who were identified as the infected one's close contacts, are taking necessary steps and self-isolation in accordance with the guidelines issued by health authorities.

Apart from confirming the news, the agency also noted that since Kim Dong Han and Yoo Yong Ha are yet to receive the second dose of vaccine, they have been told to undergo 10 days of self-isolation. The remaining two members will be 're-examined' and if the result turns out negative, they will be further monitored.

Their statement also shed on the state of their future schedules, noting that they've either been postponed or cancelled. These also include the offline fan signing events scheduled on November 24. They also noted that even if Kang Seok Hwa tests negative for the virus, the singer will skip the musical 'Klimt', which is scheduled for November 20. Lastly, they apologized for causing concern among fans and promised to keep people updated about the members' health developments and other related matters. Noting that the 'health and safety' of their artists is their utmost priority, they ensured to undertake measures in their speedy recovery.

The news comes shortly after Kim Yo Han, who was gearing up to play a pertinent role in KBS’ drama School 2021, tested positive for coronavirus. A member from the shoot was diagnosed with the virus, following which all cast and crew were lined up for testing. The premiere date of the drama has been shifted to November 24.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @_K_JUNSEO)