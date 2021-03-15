What Do The BLACKPINK Members Have To Say About Rosé's Solo Album? Find Out

BLACKPINK's Rosé made her much-awaited solo debut with a powerful single album. BLACKPINK members cheered for the vocalist and sent her flowers and gifts to congratulate her for the solo debut. The members' reaction to Rosé's solo was revealed in the global press conference.

BLACKPINK members show excitement and encouragement for Rosé's solo debut

According to Jeff Benjamin, BLACKPINK's Jennie gave her cute gifts, made some jewelry for her with her puppy's name on it. Rosé also added that each member cheered her on for the debut. It made her realise how important encouragement is.

The eldest member of the group, BLACKPINK's Jisoo wished her good luck and urged her to do what her heart wishes. She considered the work as her own project. Jisoo urged her to try everything she wants.

#JISOO responded to #ROSÉ's solo album as if it was her own



She said, "I hope you do everything that your heart wishes this time. Just try to do everything you want" — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) March 12, 2021

The youngest member of the group, LISA had a stunned reaction and she replied with one word 'WOW'. She went ahead and spread the word to the rest of the team members about Rosé's songs and the music video. This elicited laughter from Rosé. Read about her reaction here:

#LISA was also excited about #ROSÉ's album, telling her "Wow" after watching the MV and Rosé revealed "she was spreading the word to the staff members" about the great song and video. Rosé laughed remembering Lisa's response — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) March 12, 2021

Jeff Benjamin shared Rosé's grateful message for her group members and fans. She said that she will move on to 'amazing performances'. This concluded the press conference for the singer's solo debut. Here's what she had to say:

Final remarks from @BLACKPINK's #ROSÉ at the ROSÉ Global Press Conference :



"Thank you so much for your constant interest all along. Thank you for joining me for my very first solo album. I will say hello to you and move forward with ongoing, amazing performances" — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) March 12, 2021

Rosé's solo album

BLACKPINK's Rosé debuted with her solo album R on March 12. She is the second BLACKPINK member to make a solo debut. First was Jennie who debuted solo in 2018 with a single titled SOLO. Rosé's solo album consists of two songs namely the title track On the Ground and the second one, Gone. The music video for the album was released along with the album.

It premiered on 2 PM KST (10.30 AM IST). Rosé will be performing her solo track in a comeback showcase for her solo debut and will also appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song has topped iTunes charts in several countries and the official hashtags are also trending on Twitter. Not only this, Rosé's solo has earned the title of most-viewed K-Pop song of 2021 on YouTube.

The song On the Ground is sung completely in English. It already has 11 Million views on YouTube and counting after 4 hours of release. Watch Rosé's On the Ground music video here: