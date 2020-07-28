What Happened To Biz Markie? Find Out Why The 'Just A Friend' Star Is In Hospital

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, American rapper, comedian and beatboxer Biz Markie has been hospitalised. Representatives for the 56-year-old rapper have confirmed to in an interview given to a well-known entertainment portal that Biz Markie’s hospitalisation is not related to the coronavirus. The rapper’s team revealed that it has been triggered due to complications from type 2 diabetes.

What happened to Biz Markie? Why is Biz Markie Hospitalized?

While Biz Markie’s health status and his condition still remain unclear at the moment, according to the reports of a media portal, the rapper is receiving great care and attention from an amazing team of medical professionals present at a Maryland-area hospital. However, the rapper's team is yet to confirm which hospital he has been admitted to. At the moment representatives for the 56-year-old rapper have said that they are positive about the outcome of the rapper’s treatment.

In a 2014 interview which Biz Markie gave to an entertainment portal, that rapper revealed that he had lost 140 pounds in an effort to manage his diabetes better and regain his healthy body. Biz Markie claimed that he had been informed by his doctors at the time that if he didn’t make the necessary changes in his lifestyle, his diabetes could make his health even worse. The rapper revealed that he was warned by the doctors that he might lose his feet. The 56-year-old rapper also added that the doctor had explained many other things that could go wrong with his body if he didn’t lose weight and get his diabetes under control soon.

What is Biz Markie net worth?

According to the reports of a celebrity net worth portal, Biz Markie is worth up to $3 million. The rapper’s real name is Marcel Theo Hall and was born in the Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, in 1964. Biz Markie began his career during the 1980s with the release of his debut album Goin' Off in 1988.

He soon released his second album, The Biz Never Sleeps, and also produced the top-selling single of Markie's career. His song Just a Friend had climbed to number nine on the U.S. charts in 1989. According to several media reports it was also recognised as one of the Top 100 Greatest One Hit Wonders and as one of the 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop by VH1.

Biz Markie Godzilla challenge video

Earlier in 2020, world-famous rapper Eminem had challenged his fans to replicate his furious flow in rapping with what he called the #GodzillaChallenge. According to the reports of a media portal, in Godzilla, which was a part of the latest album Music To Be Murdered By, by Eminem had rapped a mind-blowing 224 words in just 31 seconds of the final verse. Biz Markie was among the rappers who tried to replicate Eminem’s rapping speed. The lip-synced video of the rapper was posted on Twitter and Eminem was quick to respond. Eminem commended that rapper on his amazing replication of the lyrics and went on to mention that the contest was only for amateurs not for professionals like Markie.

Disclaimer - The above Biz Markie net worth information has been sourced from various international websites and media reports. Republic World does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Biz Markie net worth.

