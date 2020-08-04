What Happened To Chato From Marca MP? Find Out If The Mexican Singer Is Hospitalised

Chato of Marca MP is one of the best known Mexican singers and composers. His Mexican regional music band Marca MP, which is now based in North California, is best known for their single El Guero, a song that earned the group many fans. His fellow group members in Marca MP include Cristian Daniel, Jesus Tizoc and Esteban Salcedo. Fans of Marca MP were confused when reports began surfacing about Chato’s accident and hospitalisation recently. Read on to find out, “What happened to Chato?”

What happened to Chato?

Mexican singer Pedro Vargas, who is better known as Chato of Marca MP, had reportedly suffered injuries from a road accident in California. According to the reports of the news portal, Chato has been admitted to an unknown hospital for emergency surgery. On the official Instagram page of Marca MP, one of the members Ricky Calderón has recently uploaded a story thanking all the fans of the musical band who have been sending good wishes and heartfelt messages to Chato. The Instagram story is no longer visible.

He also expressed that Marca MP had planned to make a music video on August 2, however, the plan has fallen apart after learning that Chato from Marca MP had suffered a regrettable car accident. Not much has been revealed by the lead singer and the band about the accident yet.

However, Chato took to his Instagram himself on August 4 to thank his fans for the good wishes and to inform them that he was doing fine. In a short video clip posted by the 19-year-old Mexican native, he is seen in hospital robes and his face appears gravely injured as a result of the tragic accident. However, the singer appears to be recovering as well.

Chato from Marca Mp Instagram updates

The 19-year-old Mexican singer has over 600,000 Instagram followers. He is often seen posting pictures with his band members from Marca MP. The singer also has a passion for performance as many of his posts feature him and his band performing around California. Marca MP was featured in Billboard's chart for their song El Geuro in 2019. The group has peaked on position number 23 on December 14, 2019.

