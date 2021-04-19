What Happened To Chika? Rapper Opens About 'the Most Traumatic Week' Of Her Life

Recently, Chika rapper became a victim of online bullying. She received hate from the fans of Selena Gomez for her reply to what she liked about Selena. Seeing the negative responses, Chika said that she would be retiring from the music industry. Chika also spoke about attempting suicide in her latest Twitter post. What happened to Chika rapper? Read ahead to know more.

What happened to Chika rapper?

Taking to Twitter, Chika penned a note that read, “I know I’ve spoken my peace, but I feel the need to clarify some things. I’m not reading comments/replies/DMs, but some texts I’m getting are making me feel the need to be fully transparent.” She went on to describe the rough patch of her life and said, “Last week was simply a result of online bullying. I have been working through a rough patch in life that trolls did not cause. However, in one of my most vulnerable moments, I was submerged in messages encouraging me to take my life. I fought back and wished the same fate on those sending hate.”

Further, she explained how she was pushed towards these things and said, “I made a video, clearly breaking down while trying to communicate that I was being pushed to a point where this was making my own internal battle worse, and the last tweet I remember seeing was someone excited at the possibility that I might hurt myself. The note screenshot was not about quitting, it was about ending my life. Because that day, I tried. I dunno who called who, but paramedics broke my door down to save my life. Thank you to whomever was looking out for me that night. I was not okay.”

She continued describing her traumatic week and said, “social media did not cause what happened, however it definitely was the straw that broke the camel’s back that evening. I barely remember anything. I could tell you what the next 3 days felt like – but it’s too much to get into. I’m saying all of this to say: we need listen more when people say they are not okay. We need to be mindful with our words. We need to treat each other like humans. Petty arguments are a part of internet culture, but being pushed to a point that caused me to go through the most traumatic week of my life is something that didn’t and *doesn’t* need to happen. To anyone."

She concluded by saying, “this break I’m taking has less to do with stans, harassment, and online s***. It’s a chance for me to process all of this and protect the joy I have left. I am fine and will be fine, I promise you. I’m just bout to go be human for a little bit. Take care of yourselves and the people you love. We’re all we got.”

(Promo Image source: Shutterstock)

