What Happened To Irene Red Velvet? Did She Issue An Apology? Details Inside

K-pop singer Irene publicly apologised to her stylist for her ‘careless words and actions’. She took to social media and shared a long post through her official Instagram handle. She wrote the message in Korean language, seeking an apology for hurting her stylist. Meanwhile, many fans of the singer came to her defence. Read to know the whole story:
Irene took to Instagram and wrote an apology through her official handle on October 22, 2020, Thursday. The K-Pop singer wrote a long message remembering how he hurt her stylish with her 'foolish attitude, careless words, and action' in the Korean language. She went on to express gratitude for receiving help from people, who put in efforts for her to get where was she then. Irene Red Velvet said she regretted hurting them with her immature behaviour. The singer added that the incident made her look back on the past and she felt ashamed of her words and action. Moreover, she spoke about feeling the importance of staff members again.
Irene Red Velvet concluded the Instagram post by promising better behaviour. The singer declared that she would act more carefully and would not let it happen again. She again apologised to the fans, who supported her and were worried because of the recent incident. Check out Irene’s Instagram post:
아이린입니다. 저의 어리석은 태도와 경솔한 언행으로 스타일리스트 분께 마음의 상처를 드려 진심으로 죄송합니다. 제가 이 자리에 있기까지 함께 노력해주신 많은 분들의 도움이 있었는데 성숙하지 못한 행동으로 큰 상처를 드린 점 후회하고 반성하고 있습니다. 이번 일을 통해 지난 시간을 되돌아 보니 저의 부족한 언행이 많이 부끄러웠고 스태프분들의 소중함을 다시 한번 느끼게되었습니다. 앞으로는 이런 일이 없도록 더욱 신중히 생각하고 행동하겠습니다. 부족한 저를 응원해 주시는 팬 여러분과 이번 일로 인해 심려를 끼쳐드린 모든 분들께 진심으로 죄송합니다.
The whole incident happened when a fashion editor, Kang Kook Hwa, accused an 'unnamed celebrity' of insulting her for 20 minutes. According to a report by E Online, Hwa concluded her caption with hashtags like 'Psycho' and 'Monster', which are names of singles from Red Velvet and its subunit, Irene & Seulgi. It added that the fashion stylist recalled being speechless and had no choice but to stand still in front of the ‘repulsive face’, who was ‘hysterically throwing a fit’ at her.
However, several fans of Irene defended her after learning that she had to change her outfit at the end moment. Twitterati claimed that the stylist helped the singer at one of the Red Velvet concerts, yet she could not ensure that the K-pop star was ready for her show. Thus, she yelled at the former.
