What Happened To Irene Red Velvet? Did She Issue An Apology? Details Inside

K-pop singer Irene publicly apologised to her stylist for her ‘careless words and actions’. She took to social media and shared a long post through her official Instagram handle. She wrote the message in Korean language, seeking an apology for hurting her stylist. Meanwhile, many fans of the singer came to her defence. Read to know the whole story:

What happened to Irene Red velvet?

Irene took to Instagram and wrote an apology through her official handle on October 22, 2020, Thursday. The K-Pop singer wrote a long message remembering how he hurt her stylish with her 'foolish attitude, careless words, and action' in the Korean language. She went on to express gratitude for receiving help from people, who put in efforts for her to get where was she then. Irene Red Velvet said she regretted hurting them with her immature behaviour. The singer added that the incident made her look back on the past and she felt ashamed of her words and action. Moreover, she spoke about feeling the importance of staff members again.

Irene Red Velvet concluded the Instagram post by promising better behaviour. The singer declared that she would act more carefully and would not let it happen again. She again apologised to the fans, who supported her and were worried because of the recent incident. Check out Irene’s Instagram post:

All about Irene Red Velvet's stylist's post

The whole incident happened when a fashion editor, Kang Kook Hwa, accused an 'unnamed celebrity' of insulting her for 20 minutes. According to a report by E Online, Hwa concluded her caption with hashtags like 'Psycho' and 'Monster', which are names of singles from Red Velvet and its subunit, Irene & Seulgi. It added that the fashion stylist recalled being speechless and had no choice but to stand still in front of the ‘repulsive face’, who was ‘hysterically throwing a fit’ at her.

However, several fans of Irene defended her after learning that she had to change her outfit at the end moment. Twitterati claimed that the stylist helped the singer at one of the Red Velvet concerts, yet she could not ensure that the K-pop star was ready for her show. Thus, she yelled at the former.

