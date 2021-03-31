What Happened To Lil Nas X? Full Controversy Around Nike's Law Suit Against Him Explained

The Old Town Road star Lil Nas X has chosen to dance with the devil (both metaphorically and literally) with the release of his much-talked-about Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video as well as his limited edition 'Satan Shoes'. The 21-year-old rapper recently came under the scanner after Nike filed a lawsuit against him and the company that manufactured his 'Satan Shoes' for the infringement of their trademark and set the record straight about not endorsing the shoes. If you want to know what happened to Lil Nas X exactly, then read on to know everything about the Montero music video and Nike controversy.

Lil Nas X Shoes controversy explained

Nike Inc. had filed a lawsuit of trademark infringement against a marketing company that released a customized pair of limited edition sneakers with demonic themes in collaboration with American rapper Lil Nas X, for promoting the latter's new song 'Montero'. The Satan Shoes with hints of red and black caused an uproar on social media on Monday and were sold out quickly as a result of the hype around it. The company that released the shoes, i.e. MSCHF Product Studio Inc., said it had produced only 666 pairs of the limited edition shoes and each pair was sold at a whopping $1,018.

The newly-released sneakers have been made from the Nike Air Max '97 shoes and they comprised red liquid in its sole that, according to MSCHF, includes "60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood". The sneakers also boasted of Bible's Luke 10:18 passage reference stitched on the side and contain a bronze pentagram on its laces. Following the shoes' release on March 29, Nike released a statement, which read: "The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project." The sportswear giant also made it clear that it has no relationship with MSCHF or Lil Nas X.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" ðŸ¹



ðŸ‘ŸNike Air Max '97

ðŸ©¸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

ðŸ—¡ï¸666 Pairs, individually numbered

ðŸ’°$1,018

ðŸ—“ï¸March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope ðŸ¹ (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Lil Nas X's Montero music video controversy

On Friday, rapper Lil Nas X released the highly-anticipated music video of his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) on his YouTube channel, which instantly became a trending topic of discussion among netizens on social media. Although it garnered a mixed response from the masses, within 5 days, the music video crossed over a whopping 53 million views on YouTube alone. While ardent fans have showered Lil Nas X with heaps of praise for the representation of his queerness in the video, many objected to the message conveyed by the song, its video and questioned whether the rapper's music is appropriate for children.

Watch the music video of Montero below:

