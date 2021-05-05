What Is Micky Dolenz's Net Worth? Know All About The Vocalist And Drummer Of 'The Monkees'

George Michael Dolenz Jr. who is popularly known as Micky Dolenz is an actor, musician and television personality. He is known for his career as a vocalist and drummer of the 1960s pop/rock band The Monkees. He made his acting debut with a drama children’s show named Circus Boy. In the year 1966, he became part of the band and worked on the debut album named The Monkees.

What is Micky Dolenz's net worth?

According to wealthrecord, Micky Dolenz's net worth is $15 million as of 2021. The credit for his net worth goes to the various films and television shows that he has worked on. Apart from this, his albums from the band have been on the top of the charts through which he earned the money. The singer has more than 40 credited acting roles and over 15 credits as a director. He has worked on over 40 albums throughout his career. Micky Dolenz's salary for the show The Monkees that broadcasted in the year 1968 was around $450, as per celebritynetworth.

About Micky Dolenz's personal life

Micky Dolenz was born on March 8,1945. He was has been married three times and is a father to four daughters. He met his first wife Samantha Juste during the UK Tour. He went on to her in the year 1968. They have a daughter together named Ami Bluebell Dolenz. They parted ways in 1975. He married Trina Dow in the year 1977. The couple had three daughters: Charlotte Janelle, Emily Claire and Georgia Rose. They divorced in 1991. The singer married his third wife, Donna Quinter, in 2002.

About The Monkees' farewell tour (2021)

Since the 70s, the band has been on various reunion tours. They recently announced that they will be touring again. Their North American farewell tour will start from September 11 at Seattle’s Moore Theatre and will wrap up on November 14 at L.A.’s Greek Theatre, as per The Rolling Stone.

