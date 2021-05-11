What Is NCT Hollywood? Is It Different From NCT Dream? Read Here To Find Out

On May 6, 2021, SM Entertainment announced its plans of an alliance with MGM Worldwide Television Group to find American members for a new branch of NCT. The new branch of NCT will be called NCT Hollywood. SM Entertainment in partnership with MGM will develop a competition series to scout new members.

What is NCT Hollywood? How is it different from NCT Dream?

NCT Hollywood will consist of American male members aged between 13 to 25. NCT Hollywood will be the latest subunit of SM's concept 'NCT' which currently has 23 members/singers. NCT is separated into four subunits, namely NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT 127 and WayV. NCT U features a rotational line up of members. NCT Dream featured only teen members and had cheerful and funky concepts. The group is now rebranded as the members have also grown up. NCT 127 features bolder and stronger concepts with members in their 20s. WayV is a China-based group that releases songs mainly in Chinese. It consists of members who are from China or are of Chinese descent, with an exception of Ten, who is a Thai singer.

NCT Hollywood is different from NCT Dreams in several regards. First of all, the group will feature teens as well as young adult members. The K-Pop groups have members who are from various Asian ethnicities like Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Korean American or Korean Canadian, but NCT Hollywood's members will be the first ones to have solely American members. The contestants from the competition series will be flown to South Korea and will be trained under the tutelage of the present NCT members and Lee Soo Man at SM Entertainment.

NCT Dream's fiery comeback with Hot Sauce

On May 10, 2021, NCT's subunit NCT Dream made a comeback with Hot Sauce, the group's very first studio album. The album features 11 songs sung by the seven members of NCT Dream. The album also marks Mark's return to the group, after the age-based graduation system was terminated. So far, the group had only released mini-albums, the last one being Reload which was released on April 29, 2020.

(Image: SM Entertainment's Instagram)

