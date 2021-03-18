What Made BTS ARMY Furious? A Look At The Incidents Where BTS Members Were Subject To Hate

Since the last few weeks, racism and xenophobia against Asians have seen a rise. An NGO named Stop AAPI Hate was set up to combat racism and atrocities against the Asian community. Celebrities like BTS have also been subjected to hate in recent days. Popular kids game card manufacturer TOPPS came under fire for releasing a rather graphic and violent card featuring the septet.

About Garbage Pails cards featuring BTS

Topps is the manufacturer of Garbage Pails sticker trade cards. The sticker trade cards have a photo of a kid with a deformity, abnormality, or suffering from a terrible fate accompanied by a wordplay on names. The cards go by different names in countries like Japan, Germany, Spain, France, Belgium, etc.

A few days ago the company released a set of cards parodying the Grammys 2021 award nominees such as Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and BTS. Each card had a satirical caricature of each artist. The card collection was called "Shammy Awards" sticker trade card collection. What caught the attention of the masses was BTS' sticker trade card that showed the BTS members' faces in the game of Whac-A-Mole. Their faces were bruised and bandaged and there was also a hand holding the Grammy award that was depicted to be hitting them.

Why is the BTS ARMY furious about Garbage Pails cards?

This pictograph led to the trending of the hashtag '#RascismIsNotComedy' on Twitter. Fans of the band known as BTS ARMY. and people from the Asian communities spoke up against the violent depiction of the South Korean band. The company released a small statement regarding the withdrawal of the said card from the collection but did not address the elephant in the room. This led to fueling more discontent on Twitter and several people spoke up once again.

This is clearly a racial attack. Out of all the listed artists, bts, a group of asian people, were named under “bruisers” which signifies violence. what did asians do to ever deserve this kind of treatment from literal privileged racists? pic.twitter.com/X6XrGbWyGo — ðŸ•Š | ali day (@chanelvntes) March 17, 2021

The cards came in at a time when eight people including six Asian women were murdered at a massage spa parlour in Georgia. This also comes shortly after BTS was subjected to allegedly hateful and racist comments by a German radio host, last month. German radio show host Matthias Matuschik had shared his comments about the band after their performance of Coldplay's Fix You.

A German radio presenter equating the South Korean band BTS with Covid-19, a virus which has killed 2.5M+ & devastated the lives of hundreds of millions, reflects the *age-old* anti-Asian sentiment called “yellow peril.” Anti-Asian racism is a global, historic & systemic issue. — Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) February 26, 2021

The rise in hate crimes against Asian communities, and additionally, BTS being subject to racism and hate have angered the fans of the band. They voiced their opinion on social media regarding the same. The case with Topps' BTS cards only provoked the fans and the Twitter community further because of the violent depiction in the guise of sarcasm and comedy.