Hundreds of American artists have demonstrated solidarity with the Canadian-American singer Neil Young on his calls to regulate the disinformation, nonfactual and unauthenticated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the music platform Spotify. While Spotify was quick to remove Young’s music over popular podcaster Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 misinformation-spreading show, that the former had staunchly opposed, and had asked his music to be taken down in revolt, Spotify’s decision has now terribly backfired.

Spotify’s market capitalization plunges by $2.1 billion, customers delete the app

On Tuesday, Spotify’s market capitalization plunged by an estimated $2.1 billion in just a three-day time this week. Shares of Spotify dropped 6% from Jan. 26, fans for some of the popular musicians such as Joni Mitchell and Taylor Swift strengthened calls to pull their music off the platform, and the streaming company finally announced that it will start guiding podcast listeners discussing COVID-19 to “facts” about the pandemic.

The entire controversy has been about “science vs award-winning show with great popularity.” And while there are no winners, Spotify has suffered, as scores of the high-profile artists were busy withdrawing their tracks from the platform.

“Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify's highest-rated show, with each episode bringing over 10 million listeners,” Daily Mail revealed.

The former Fear Factor host’s podcast deal had cost the music streaming service about $100 million in late 2020, but the controversy surrounding it might surpass the loss worth several times that amount. “The fact is that Taylor Swift could probably end Joe Rogan with one tweet to Spotify,” the 32-year-old pop singer’s fan tweeted that garnered more than 6,700 likes within seconds. Taylor Swift has more than 53 million monthly listeners on Spotify while Young, whose music Spotify was quick to dispose of the platform, just had 6 million. And Spotify, now, has landed in a dilemma.

To make the matters worse, Canada’s top best-selling musicians, in solidarity with the Canadian artist Young, demanded that Spotify have their music pulled from the streaming service immediately. Spotify could have the Grammy-winning rock legend or a host of one of the most popular podcasts Rogan, but “not both.” And the streaming service had chosen Rogan.

Neil Young’s protest is now risking Spotify billions of dollars, shortly after it pulled Young’s catalog off the service. “Investors have been rattled by signals that Spotify’s growth may be slowing, particularly after Netflix’s warning of a significant cooldown in first-quarter subscriber net adds (which precipitated a 24% drop in its share price),” sources told Variety. Hashtags #CancelSpotify, #DeleteSpotify and #ByeSpotify were trending on social media as loyal Spotify customers deleted the app.

'I'm sorry...': Podcaster Rogan

Young’s protest of Rogan and Spotify supporting the latter is looking like a mass artist exodus, hundreds of thousands of customers leaving the music platform, stocks price falling, and artists announcing partnerships with competitive streaming services like Amazon.

But on Tuesday, Rogan apologized to Spotify for the backlash and trouble. If I pissed you off, I'm sorry," Rogan said. "I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view,” he said, as Spotify came under fire for supporting “and spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” as Young described in the letter titled 'In The Name of Truth’. Spotify announced that it is working to add advisory warnings to COVID-19 information, after Rogan’s podcast with anti-vaxxer cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and immunologist/virologist Dr. Robert Malone invited a backlash. But more than $2bn was already wiped off Spotify's market value.