What Time Does 'Sour' Release? Know About Olivio Rodrigo's Much-awaited Album

Olivia Rodrigo, an 18-year-old singer, has gained massive popularity and success at a young age when her song Driver's License became a chartbuster hit. And now Olivia Rodrigo is all set to release her debut album titled Sour on May 21, 2021, and it's out in a matter of mere hours. However, fans are very eager to know what time does her album Sour release?

What time does Sour release?

According to Popbuzz.com, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour, which includes all three singles as well as eight brand new tracks, is now available. Sour, which is accessible on major music streaming sites like Spotify and Amazon Music soon, is projected to be one of the albums of the year. The album published at 12:00 am local time on May 21, so wherever you are in the world, one can listen to it at that moment. In other words, the album is already available for purchase and listening in New Zealand, and it will be available in all other time zones within the next 24 hours.

Sour, which drops at midnight ET, includes the song 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back, which Billboard confirms is an interpolation of Swift's New Year's Day from her 2017 album Reputation. Swift and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff each have writing credits on the song, whose title cleverly alludes to Swift's numerology, with the letters "1" and "3" forming the pop superstar's lucky number 13.

What is Olivio Rodrigo's Sour tracklist?

Brutal Traitor Drivers License 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back Deja Vu Good 4 U Enough for You Happier Jealousy, Jealousy Favorite Crime Hope Ur Ok

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has gone from being a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor to one of the biggest artists in just a few months. Her debut single, Driver’s License, broke records immediately due to its relatable lyrics and incredible hooks, and her subsequent hits, Deja Vu, and Good 4 U, have also topped the charts. Rodrigo fans have taken to social media to express their excitement for the debut album's release. Take a look at a few tweets.

