What Time Is 'Butter' By BTS Coming Out? Here Are The Timings For Different Zones

After the hit track Dynamite, BTS has released its second English language song, titled Butter. As the song has been released as per Korea Standard Time, millions of fans across the globe are keen to know the timing of the song's release in their country. And, if - what time is Butter by BTS coming out - has become a frequent question in your browser history, here's a brief answer for you, along with specific details according to your time zone.

What time is Butter by BTS coming out?

1:00 PM, Korea Standard Time

The song is released at 1:00 PM, according to Korea Standard Time. And, the timing of its release depends on your time zone. In India, BTS' Butter released on May 21, 2021, at 9.30 AM. Meanwhile, as per The Sun's report, the song will release at the following times across different time zones in the U.S:

Pacific time: 9 p.m. PDT on May 20, 2021

Central time: 11 p.m. CDT on May 20, 2021

Eastern time: 12 a.m. EST on May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, International listeners can anticipate Butter's release at the following times:

British time: 5 a.m. BST on May 21, 2021

European time: 6 a.m. CEST on May 21, 2021

Indian time: 9:30 a.m. IST on May 21, 2021

Phillippine time: 12 p.m. PHT on May 21, 2021

Australian time: 1:30 p.m. ACST on May 21, 2021

Japanese time: 1:00 p.m. JST on May 21, 2021

More about BTS' song Butter

Ahead of the song's release, BTS announced that the members will be performing it at the BBMA’s 2021 stage. The highly awaited single’s debut performance was announced with an exciting group photo. It was also announced that the debut performance will be televised all over the world on Sunday, May 23 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. The official tweet by BTS revealed this information for millions of fans.

The song is described as "a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS." As mentioned earlier, Butter is the second English single following Dynamite released in August last year. Besides the song released on various streaming platforms, BTS will also drop a Butter music video on its official handles.

IMAGE: BTS INSTAGRAM

