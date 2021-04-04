When Badshah Was Tested Whether He Was Smarter Than A 6th Grade Student

Badshah has been one of the top music creators in the country for the longest time. The rapper has delivered a series of smash hits over the years, making him one of the most sought after artists in Bollywood. He is known for his high octane and peppy numbers which often seem to fascinate his fans. However, when the singer had ventured into films for the first time, he had appeared in an interview with The Quint. It was during this time he was quizzed about 6th-grade questions in a comical way to test his knowledge from his childhood days. Following the same, a number of questions from 6th grade were asked to Badshah, some of which he could answer while some he could not.

Badshah's 6th Grade knowledge was once put to the test

Badshah had sportingly taken upon the challenge to answer the questions posed by the interviewer and had gone on to deliver smart answers. However, as the questions had kept getting tougher, the rapper had found it difficult to recollect answers for the same. He had still answered questions from Math and Science correctly given his background in engineering. However, questions from History were his weak spot as the actor had found it extremely difficult to recollect certain answers. When asked about capitals of states or union territories, the rapper had laughed off as he had declined to answer the question.

He was also quizzed about spellings and general knowledge, to which the actor had seemed to answer incorrectly. When asked about which continent did Argentina belong to, the rapper had promptly answered Europe only to be corrected with the right answer being South America. Badshah had laughed it off as he was extremely surprised by the answer. The actor had further managed to deliver the full form for BODMAS perfectly well and thus had earned valuable points from the game. Badshah had also happened to get an answer wrong for why the earth has seasons, to which he had answered due to the rotation of the earth while the correct answer was due to the tilted axis of the earth. Regardless of all the fun banter, the rapper had seemed to enjoy this session and thus had fun answering the questions. He was often seen laughing and giggling as he got the answers right or wrong and thus the rapper had taken upon the challenge bravely.