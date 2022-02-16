When Bappi Lahiri Met Diego Maradona And Fulfilled His Dream Of Dedicating A Song

The late Diego Maradona is one of the most iconic footballers and undoubtedly, he has a huge fan base not only around the world but also in India. The Argentina icon also shares a connection with music and especially legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Wednesday, February 16. Bappi Lahiri was a fan of Maradona and also had a chance to meet him in Dubai.

When Bappi Lahiri dedicated a song to late Diego Maradona

Bappi Lahiri had the chance to meet Diego Maradona when the Argentina great was in Dubai. According to reports back in 2016, Bappi Lahiri apparently recorded a song specially dedicated to Diego Maradona. Apart from composing the song on the former Argentine soccer star, the legendary composer had an opportunity to meet him in Dubai and also gift him the song. At that time, Bappi Lahiri was accompanied by on the trip by his grandson, Swastik.

Bappi Lahiri passes away

Bappi Lahiri, who is known as the pioneer of disco music in Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday, February 16. As per a PTI report, the singer who was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. Bappi Lahiri died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) and ever since the news broke tributes have been pouring in from the industry A-listers as well as the fans.

Talking about Bappi Lahiri's songs, the musician started his career with Bengali cinema and delivered hit songs like Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem, Badnam and more. After success in Bengali cinema, Bappi Lahiri spread the magic of his voice on the Bollywood as well.

He sang hit numbers like I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, Taaki Taaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'.