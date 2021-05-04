When Billie Eilish Shared An Adorable Throwback Video Ahead Of Her 18th Birthday

Billie Eilish has, time and again, entertained and enthralled her Instagram followers with throwback pictures and videos of herself. Additionally, there was this one time when Billie Eilish's Instagram followers were treated with a montage video of her younger self, who can be seen playing the guitar, making up some tunes on the keyboard and even performing for her family members. The same was shared ahead of her 18th birthday. Read on to know more.

When baby Billie was playing musical instruments:

On December 18th, 2019, just a day before a birthday, Billie Eilish shared a video of herself performing as a child with the help of several musical instruments, her voice included. The video also keeps cutting to the present day Billie performing in front of a live audience, signifying how far along has the musician and pop culture icon has come along in a relatively short span of time. At one point in the post, a baby Billie Eilish can be seen jumping in what appears to be her living room, then the video instantly cuts to the present day Billie entertaining thousands of fans live.

Billie Eilish's throwback post ahead of her 18th birthday:

A little about Billie Eilish:

Billie Eilish's age, as of this writing, is all of 19 years of age. She first gained attention in 2015 when the first of Billie Eilish's songs, namely Ocean Eyes grabbed the attention of many on SoundCloud. That musical number was subsequently released by Interscope Records' subsidiary Darkroom. Not too long after that, Eilish's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), debuted on the top position of US Billboard 200 and became one of the best-selling albums of 2019. The album's fifth single Bad Guy became her first number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2020, she performed the theme song No Time to Die for the James Bond film of the same name, which became her first number-one single in the UK. As far as Billie Eilish's current musical endeavours are concerned, the musician and her team quite recently announced that her second album, Happier Than Ever, is scheduled for a release on July 30th. Further details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.