When BTS' Jungkook Was Obsessed With Imitating Old Man Who Called J-Hope "Rap Monster"

South Koren boy band BTS's member Jeon Jungkook is referred to as the 'golden maknae' of the band for his excellence in singing, dancing, and songwriting. Last year, there was an SBS street interview that went viral on the Internet which left both BTS and BTS' fans popularly known as ARMY in splits. In this interview, an old man was asked to recognize the band by seeing their picture and he went all about it by not just recognizing the band but also naming each member right away. However, his way of referring the band members was hilarious, mostly to Jungkook who cannot get enough of imitating him in recurring interviews.

When Jungkook was obsessed with imitating an old man

In the SBS Interview, the old man recognizes the band by saying "Arent' they BTS?" and named all the members, and while naming J Hope he said in a stretching tone "Rap Monster J Hope". This line in particular had left BTS members in splits when they were shown the video clip in an interview. In an interview, while promoting the release of their Wizard of Oz single, Jungkook was asked what would be his nickname, he said 'Bangtan Sonyeondan' South Korean expression for their band. However, the fellow member asked him to say in the right way, he answered by imitating the tone of the old man.

jungkook not letting that one old man live 😭 pic.twitter.com/WfqxZlcI1l — fatima⁷ (@monipersona) July 7, 2020

Jungkook's obsession with imitating the old man did not stop there. During the BTS's 7th anniversary, the Grammy award nominee band was seen having fun modifying their voice with helium balloons. When Jungkook was handed out the balloon, the first thing he said in the thin voice was "okay.. Rrrrappp Monster!" and then "Aren't you the BTS" imitating their "favorite" fan.

About BTS members and songs

Apart from Jungkook, BTS members include Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and J-Hope, who co-write and co-produce much of their own outputs. The band began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool under Big Hit Entertainment. By 2017, the band crossed into the global music market and became the first Korean group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their single Mic Drop.

Last month, BTS made history by becoming the first-ever Korean artist to be nominated at British Record Industry Trust Show(BRITs) Awards. BTS also made history this year by becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award and they received a nomination in 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

