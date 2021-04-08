When BTS' RM And J-Hope Spoke About Being Cheated On In Their Previous Relationships

BTS' RM and J-Hope had once publicly spoken about their failed relationships. The band members of BTS had shed light on how they were cheated on in their relationships and how that had gone on to affect them. BTS' RM and J-Hope had shared their experiences along with a bunch of other K-pop stars who had also admitted to being cheated on in their former relationships.

When BTS' RM and J-Hope spoke about being cheated on

The show Problematic Men had the stars speaking about their personal lives where several K-pop stars had discussed things that affected their relationships. It was during this interview that RM had admitted to being cheated on. He had elaborated on it further by saying that it was in high school when he started dating a girl whom he really liked at the time. However, over time, RM had revealed that he grew insecure about his partner’s friendships with other boys. He had added that his girlfriend would usually be a bit too friendly with other boys and that would bother him. However, things took a drastic turn when RM was certain that the girl had cheated on him.

J-Hope too had spoken about being cheated on; however, the BTS star had shied away from providing an elaborate explanation. He had simply added that he dated back in high school and was cheated on by his then-girlfriend. He had further continued that his high school girlfriend had broken up with him for another man. Thus, the BTS band member had chosen not to speak further about it and had ended his experience with two short sentences. Further on, Henry Lau too had spoken about being cheated on while he was in Canada. The singer had revealed dating someone for 7 long years only to later find out that he had been cheated on. The shock had hit him hard when the K-pop star had realised that his partner had cheated on him with his best friend.

Minhyuk too had spoken about his experience and had said that initially, his relationship started as a cute one-sided crush. He had shared that for four years, he kept his one-sided feelings to himself and four years later mustered to courage to confess to the woman. The two eventually ended up dating each other. However, the singer had admitted that he broke up with his long time crush when he found out that she had not been faithful to him.