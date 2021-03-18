When BTS's Jungkook Arranged For A Lavish Dinner Treat For Band Members

BTS Jungkook, who is often dubbed as the Golden Maknae of the group, graduated high school a few years after debuting with BTS. BTS members were very much a part of his teenage years because of his debut at a young age. The youngest member had the members cheering and supporting him during his high school entrance exams, as well as his high school graduation. Dispatch, a popular news outlet in Korea had trailed the youngest BTS member on his graduation day and supplied the fans with a bunch of pictures to remember the day.

Jungkook graduated high school in 2017 from the School of Performing Arts (SOPA) in Seoul, South Korea. 2017 saw the graduation of several K-Pop artists from SOPA such as SinB and Umji of GFriend, Wooseok of Pentagon, Eunseo of Cosmic Girls, Yeeun of CLC, to name a few. In fact, Jungkook graduated a year late, because of his busy schedule with BTS activities.

Jungkook treated BTS members with a lavish dinner after high school graduation

As a token of appreciation for the members' support, and also as a celebration of his high school graduation. Jungkook invited the members for a lavish dinner. BTS members were present at Jungkook's graduation ceremony and also brought flowers to congratulate him. Jungkook offered to pay for the dinner himself.

According to Dispatch, the group ordered servings of black bean noodles which are traditionally eaten to celebrate events. Jungkook gave out a laugh when he saw the bill that was footed by his dinner party. At their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the members recollected their high school days and also remembered their time spent during Jungkook's graduation. Suga and Jin chimed in saying that they raised Jungkook. A fact, which is true since Jungkook spent a lot of time with the members, either training, making music or doing promotions.

Jungkook's latest activities

Recently, Jungkook was in the news because hip-hop artist Jessie revealed that she has a crush on Jungkook. In one of her recent interviews, she revealed this information and it immediately became viral. Fans expressed their amazement at this news, and some of them even agreed to her justification. Other than this, Jungkook also went viral a few weeks ago after he posted a mirror selfie showing his blue-dyed hair. Jungkook is no less than a musical prodigy, having composed, written and sung several BTS songs.