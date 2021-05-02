When Dilijit Dosanjh Opened Up About How His Acting Schedule Has Affected His Music-making

Back 2 Basics singer Dilijit Dosanjh made a place in the hearts of the Indian audience with his fresh and catchy Punjabi music over the years. After his acting breakthrough in the movie Udta Punjab, the 37-year-old actor and singer has learned to juggle the two professions quite efficiently. In a heart-to-heart with Haroon Rashid, Diljit opened up about how his career in acting has affected his music.

Dilijit Dosanjh on how his music is affected

For an interview with BBC Asian Network, Dilijit talked about his mindset while reaching a set of his movies or any interview where he had to come prepared beforehand. The singer said that times have changed and nobody can go on set unprepared and so he liked to plan well in advance. He then went on to recount his past experiences where he only concerned himself with music-making and would only care about going to the studio to make music and its video.

Expressing his contempt he said he cannot go to the studio anymore because of his busy schedule with acting. This prompted a question from the interviewer who asked him if his music suffered due to his acting. Without any hesitation, Dilijit answered '100 percent' and said he wanted to shoot a music video but his management could not make enough time for him to visit his studio.

Diljit Dosanjh's movies and songs

Diljit Dosanjh's songs such as G.O.A.T., The Next Level, Ishq Ho Gaya, Aaja Bhangra Pa Laiye, and Expensive contributed to his success in the music industry. The singer is also an established actor in Bollywood due to his versatile roles from serious to comedic. Diljit Dosanjh's movies such as Good Newwz, Phillauri, and Welcome to New York helped him gain popularity among the Indian viewers.

Some interesting Dilijit Dosanjh's trivia

1. Dilijit Dosanjh's song Proper Patola was the first Punjabi song to be featured on Vevo music.

2. With several awards under his belt, Dilijit has also won over seven Brit Asia TV World Music Awards.

3. Dilijit is the only second Punjabi artist to sell out the Wembley arena which has over 12,500 seats.

Promo Pic Credit: Dilijit Dosanjh IG