When Guru Randhawa Revealed Where Punjabi Singers Got Their 'swag' From

Guru Randhawa is one of the prominent Punjabi singers in the industry who has managed to garner tons of love and popularity by his amazing singing skills. The artist was once asked about where he and other Punjabi singers got their swag from to which he had replied with a beautiful answer.

Guru Randhawa had once appeared on a chat show on B4U Entertainment and had gone candid over a lot of fun and interesting things. The host had first stated how the swag in Punjabi singers could not be seen in any other non-Punjabi artists and had asked Guru Randhawa the secret behind it. Guru Randhawa had agreed to it and had said that swag came from their hearts and it originated by learning from every person who had a special place in their hearts. The artist had further shared that he got inspired by many such singers who performed their hearts out. Guru Randhawa was then asked about the artists from whom he was inspired the most to which he had revealed that it was popular singer Bruno Mars. The artist had also shared that there were other Indian artists whom he loved listening to and these artists included singers like Gurdas Maan, Hansraj Hans and others.

Guru Randhawa’s songs to date

Guru Randhawa began his music career in 2012 with the song Same Girl but it could not garner appreciation from the audience. He went on to compose several other songs namely Chhad Gayi, Dardan Nu, AK 47, I Like You South Hall and others. The artist then came up with his superhit song Patola that became a turning point in his music career and also went to receive tons of love from the fans and critics. Some of the other Guru Randhawa’s songs that became a huge hit among the fans include Mude Mar Gaye, Ik Gera, Outfit, Dil Todeya, Aaja Ni Aaja, Nachle Na, Kaun Nachdi, High Rated Gabru, Morni Banke, Enni Soni, Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda, main Deewana Tera, etc.



