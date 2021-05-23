When Harrdy Sandhu Opened Up About Difficulties He Faced While Filming 'Kya Baat Ay'

Harrdy Sandhu gained widespread popularity for his songs like Tequilla Shot and Naah. The latter was remade for the film Bala as Naah Goriye with singer Swasti Mehul. In an interview back in 2018, the singer had opened up about the difficulties he faced during the shoot for his popular song Kya Baat Ay. He had revealed that he and his team had difficulties while travelling to the location of the shoot.

When Harrdy Sandhu shared the difficulties faced in filming 'Kya Baat Ay'

In an interview back in 2018 with B4U Entertainment, the singer had revealed the difficulties he had to face while shooting for his song Kya Baat Ay. The popular song was shot in Istanbul, Turkey, and the team faced quite some difficulties to get the visa for the country. Harrdy had said that their visa for the country was rejected and a member from his team had visited the cultural ambassador of Turkey in India and had explained how the song would positively impact their tourism. Further, the singer had shared that his team faced a lot of problems while travelling for the shoot and he himself did not sleep for quite a few days.

Harrdy Sandhu's Bollywood debut

The singer is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood. Harrdy Sindhu will be seen in the biographical sports movie 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on veteran cricketer Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup win. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva Choudary, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. The movie was scheduled to release in December 2020 but was postponed yet again due to the pandemic and is now scheduled for release on June 4, 2021.

A quick look at Harrdy Sandhu's carrer

Harrdy Sandhu played cricket for over a decade as a fast bowler, but sustained an injury, forcing him to give up the sport in 2007. He was also part of the 2004 Under-19 Cricket World Cup Indian squad. He released his first song Tequilla Shot in 2012. In 2016, his song Soch was remade for the Bollywood drama movie Airlift.

IMAGE: HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM

