When Harrdy Sandhu Revealed He Does Not Care About 'number Game' In Music Industry

Punjabi sensational singer Harrdy Sandhu's music has made everyone, from Punjabi to Bollywood, groove to his Punjabi-western beats. His songs on the internet become an instant hit and go viral due to their catchy and trendy beats. But did you know, Harrdy Sandhu once revealed that he did not care about the views on his songs? Find out the reason here.

Harrdy Sandhu does not care about the 'Number game'

In an interview session with B4U Entertainment, host Salil Acharya asked Harrdy Sandhu if he ever cared about the 'number game' in the music industry to which the singer promptly answered 'no'. After contemplating the reason, the young singer admitted that he used to care about it in the past but not now. He stated that even though he does not get involved in the 'Number game', the amount of views on a music video, but it exists in the industry.

Stating the reason behind not caring about the system, Harrdy talked about his own experience when he saw a song not getting enough views but being enjoyed by the crowd after performing live. This incident made him realize that the amount of views on the internet does not guarantee that people are enjoying the song. Giving a detailed reason, Harrdy stated views only ensure that people watched a particular video and not whether they truly enjoyed it or not.

More on Harrdy Sandhu's music

The cricketer-turned singer started off his career in music with the song Tequilla Shot and established himself as an artist with his song Soch in 2013. The singer entered the Bollywood market after his Soch was remade in the year 2016 in the movie Airlift. His songs 'Naah Goroye', 'Little Little' and 'Chandigarh Mein' gained him fame in Bollywood.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs such as Soch. Backbone, Kya Baat Aye, and Naah contributed to his success in Punjab as well as Bollywood. The singer has also stepped into acting as he will soon be seen on the big screen. Harrdy will play the role of Madan Lal in Ranveer Singh's upcoming biographical sports movie 83.

IMAGE- HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM

