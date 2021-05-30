When Harrdy Sandhu Revealed His Favourite Bollywood Song Of All Time

Harrdy Sandhu has had an interesting career where he started out as a cricketer, then turned to music and is now venturing into the world of cinema. The singer and actor has a huge fan following and his songs are usually very well received. A few years ago, Harrdy Sandhu, along with Nora Fatehi, appeared for an interview where they spoke about their musical preferences and their favourite Bollywood songs.

Harrdy Sandhu's favourite Bollywood song

The interview being spoken about took place in 2017. This was during the time the duo was appearing in various shows as part of the promotions of their then-upcoming song Naah. This particular interview was with Bollywood Times and the interviewer had asked both Harrdy and Nora their favourite Bollywood song, a song that they kept listening to on loop and could not get enough of. Harrdy was quick to answer that the song that he loved was Ore Piya from the film Aaja Nachle which featured Madhuri Dixit. Harrdy Sandhu had said that he could always listen to Ore Piya and years after its release, it still remained a song he loved.

In the same interview, the interviewer talked about Harrdy Sandhu’s songs and his process of creation. He had spoken about how Harrdy always focused on the melody of his songs first and asked if there was ever a confusion with the lyricist during the process of creation. Harrdy had responded that he always sat down with his lyricist and his entire team when they were working on a song. If his lyricist ever suggested anything, he would think it through and put in his own suggestions. He had added that his lyricist was really cooperative and made all the changes he asked for.

A look into Harrdy Sandhu's Instagram

On May 24, 2021, Harrdy Sandhu took to Instagram to post a picture along with a message for his fans. His message was to remind his fans to wear their masks and he urged them to be safe. In the picture he posted, Harrdy Sandhu was dressed in smart casuals but had not forgotten to wear his mask.

IMAGE: HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.