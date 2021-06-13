When Harrdy Sandhu Revealed His Favourite Romantic Song And Sung It For Fans

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the famous musicians who gained recognition for his talent from his first-ever song and went on to become one of the well-known singers in the music industry. The artist once became a part of an interview where he was asked to reveal his favourite romantic song and in response, he had shared one of the most popular ones from Bollywood. He was then requested to sing the same in his own style.

Harrdy Sandhu’s favourite romantic song

According to reports by Filmy Mirchi, Harddy Sandhu had once interacted with their team and answered a bunch of fun and interesting questions - one of which included a question on his favourite romantic song. He had then sung one of the super hit songs by Arijit Singh, Tum Hi Ho. Further during the interaction, the artist was also asked about his best date ever to which he had responded how he once took his girlfriend to the farms. He had also revealed that he was just 14 years of age when he had his first relationship and had even confessed that he once had a crush on his teacher’s daughter. Harddy Sandhu was also asked to reveal the most romantic thing he had ever done to which he had replied how he flew to another country in order to surprise his girlfriend.

Harrdy Sandhu’s career

It is a lesser-known fact that Harrdy Sandhu was once into cricket and he even played for numerous years as a fast bowler until he suffered a major injury that led him to quit the game. Soon after, he decided to focus on singing and even trained for around 18 months. He then came up with his first song Tequila Shot that became a huge hit among the audience. While enjoying a massive fan following soon after the release of a couple of songs, Harrdy Sandhu also sang a lot of Bollywood movie songs namely Chandigarh Mein, Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi, Naah Goriye and others. Some of the other popular Harrdy Sandhu’s songs include Aashqui Te Loan, Pehli Goli, Naa Ji Naa, Yaar Superstar, Jee Karr Daa, Titliaan, Hornn Blow, Kudi Tu Pataka and several others.

IMAGE: HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.